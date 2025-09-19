Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

September 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4401 | 26m 46s

Bipartisan group of Vermont lawmakers visit Israel | Vermont towns try new model to tackle overlapping issues | Massive solar farm in Shaftsbury approved | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Lola Duffort - Vermont Public; Kevin McCallum - Seven Days; Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public.

Aired: 09/25/25
Extras
Vermont This Week
September 19, 2025
Sunny Eappen out at UVM Health Network
Episode: S2025 E4352 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
September 12, 2025
Highway safety program faces delays | Post-release prisoner transports
Episode: S2025 E4351 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
September 5, 2025
Balancing energy production and clean water | Koch-funded campaign targets climate action in Vt.
Episode: S2025 E4350 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 29, 2025
State and local leaders clash over safety concerns
Episode: S2025 E4349 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 22, 2025
Gov tells Pam Bondi Vermont is not a 'sanctuary state'
Episode: S2025 E4348 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 15, 2025
NEK businesses see sharp drop in Canadian tourists | Gov calls state employees back to the office
Episode: S2025 E4347 | 24:00
Vermont This Week
August 8, 2025
Vt. complies with feds' demand for SNAP personal data | Legislative reports and study groups
Episode: S2025 E4346 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 1, 2025
UVM Health Network announces layoffs, nearly $185M in cuts
Episode: S2025 E4345 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 25, 2025
Border agents detain, search devices of Vt. superintendent
Episode: S2025 E4344 | 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 18, 2025
Motel exits strain service providers, municipalities
Episode: S2025 E4343 | 24:00
