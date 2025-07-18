Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

LIVE at 9 p.m.: Tune into our live radio broadcast from the Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party at Sugarbush, and head outside to learn more about the night sky.

Vermont This Week

July 25, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4344 | 26m 46s

Border agents detain, search devices of Vt. superintendent | Thousands in Vermont to lose federal food benefits | Free food distribution program faces pushback in Burlington | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public; Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days; Laura Ullman - WCAX.

Aired: 07/24/25
Watch 24:00
Vermont This Week
July 18, 2025
Motel exits strain service providers, municipalities
Episode: S2025 E4343 | 24:00
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 11, 2025
Flash floods hit Vermont, again | Federal detainments in Vermont prisons causing strain
Episode: S2025 E4342 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 27, 2025
Copley Hospital to close birthing center | Impact of education reform on independent schools
Episode: S2025 E4340 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 20, 2025
Vt. Legislature passes landmark education reform | Bill caps cost for outpatient prescription drugs
Episode: S2025 E4339 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 13, 2025
Scott vetoes motel program overhaul | Vermont housing agencies limit assistance vouchers
Episode: S2025 E4338 | 26:46
Watch 24:00
Vermont This Week
June 6, 2025
Education reform debate rages on | Lobbyist's influence over legislators and policy
Episode: S2025 E4337 | 24:00
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 30, 2025
Education reform bill | Housing infrastructure bill | Phone-free schools
Episode: S2025 E4336 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 23, 2025
Future of education reform uncertain | State leaders shine spotlight on cost of health care in Vt.
Episode: S2025 E4335 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 16, 2025
As federal cuts loom, the Vt. Legislature builds a reserve | Rural Schools | Cannabis Market in VT
Episode: S2025 E4334 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 9, 2025
At a cost of nearly $120M, lawmakers hold property tax increases to 1%
Episode: S2025 E4333 | 26:46
