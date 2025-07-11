Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

July 18, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4343 | 24m 00s

Motel exits strain service providers, municipalities | Few Vermont residents have FEMA buyout money in hand | Green Mountain Transit faces challenges | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Calvin Cutler - WCAX; Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger; Derek Brouwer - Seven Days.

Aired: 07/17/25
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 11, 2025
Flash floods hit Vermont, again | Federal detainments in Vermont prisons causing strain
Episode: S2025 E4342 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 27, 2025
Copley Hospital to close birthing center | Impact of education reform on independent schools
Episode: S2025 E4340 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 20, 2025
Vt. Legislature passes landmark education reform | Bill caps cost for outpatient prescription drugs
Episode: S2025 E4339 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 13, 2025
Scott vetoes motel program overhaul | Vermont housing agencies limit assistance vouchers
Episode: S2025 E4338 | 26:46
Watch 24:00
Vermont This Week
June 6, 2025
Education reform debate rages on | Lobbyist's influence over legislators and policy
Episode: S2025 E4337 | 24:00
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 30, 2025
Education reform bill | Housing infrastructure bill | Phone-free schools
Episode: S2025 E4336 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 23, 2025
Future of education reform uncertain | State leaders shine spotlight on cost of health care in Vt.
Episode: S2025 E4335 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 16, 2025
As federal cuts loom, the Vt. Legislature builds a reserve | Rural Schools | Cannabis Market in VT
Episode: S2025 E4334 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 9, 2025
At a cost of nearly $120M, lawmakers hold property tax increases to 1%
Episode: S2025 E4333 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 2, 2025
$9B state budget moves to reconciliation process |Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison
Episode: S2025 E4332 | 26:46
  • All
  • Vermont This Week Season 2025
  • Vermont This Week Season 2024
  • Vermont This Week Season 2023
  • Vermont This Week Season 2022
  • Vermont This Week Season 2021
  • Vermont This Week Season 2020
  • Vermont This Week Season 2019
  • Vermont This Week Season 2018
