Rich Striker | Vermont Human

Extras
Alan Paschell creates unique pottery out of his home studio in Calais.
Michael MacHarg crafts world-renowned bagpipes from his shop in South Royalton, Vermont.
Kristen Gallagher runs a fiber mill in Berlin, Vermont.
Watch Gov. Phil Scott deliver his 2026 budget address (recorded live on Jan. 20, 2026).
Gov. Phil Scott insists on lawmakers 'keeping our word' on education reform in State of State speech
Our annual Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio live in studio.
Legends, myths, folklore. - New England is a land of history and mystery.
Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins host Mikayla Lefrak for annual Fall Gardening Special.
CEO of UVM Health Network discussed coming year with Vermont Edition.
As Senate debates the budget, Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill' as guest on VTED.
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2026
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
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Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Kristen Gallagher runs a fiber mill in Berlin, Vermont.
Michael MacHarg crafts world-renowned bagpipes from his shop in South Royalton, Vermont.
Alan Paschell creates unique pottery out of his home studio in Calais.
Watch Gov. Phil Scott deliver his 2026 budget address (recorded live on Jan. 20, 2026).
Gov. Phil Scott insists on lawmakers 'keeping our word' on education reform in State of State speech
Our annual Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio live in studio.
Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins host Mikayla Lefrak for annual Fall Gardening Special.
Legends, myths, folklore. - New England is a land of history and mystery.
CEO of UVM Health Network discussed coming year with Vermont Edition.
As Senate debates the budget, Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill' as guest on VTED.