Vermont Public Specials

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's 2026 State of the State Address

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 42m 37s

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has taken the state budget hostage in what has suddenly become an even higher stakes showdown in Montpelier over the future of education in Vermont. Recorded live from the State House Jan. 7, 2026

Aired: 01/07/26
Extras
Watch 40:42
Vermont Public Specials
Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio
Our annual Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio live in studio.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 40:42
Watch 26:47
Vermont Public Specials
New England Legends - Legends That Grow
Legends, myths, folklore. - New England is a land of history and mystery.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:47
Watch 56:19
Vermont Public Specials
Fall Gardening in Vermont
Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins host Mikayla Lefrak for annual Fall Gardening Special.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 56:19
Watch 32:09
Vermont Public Specials
UVM Health Network CEO Sunny Eappen on hospital spending
CEO of UVM Health Network discussed coming year with Vermont Edition.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 32:09
Watch 35:24
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill'
As Senate debates the budget, Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill' as guest on VTED.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 35:24
Watch 56:24
Vermont Public Specials
Get in the Garden
Get in the garden with local gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi on a special Vermont Edition epsiode.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 56:24
Watch 15:47
Vermont Public Specials
Vermonters and Quebecers talk border tension
Vermont Edition co-hosts with CBC to discuss U.S and Canada tensions with callers.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 15:47
Watch 49:18
Vermont Public Specials
Dr. Mark Levine: Health commissioner reflects on Vermont's COVID response
Dr. Mark Levine reflects on the 5 year anniversary of COVID with Vermont Edition.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 49:18
Watch 54:19
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's 2025 budget address
Governor Scott delivers his budget address to the Vermont General Assembly.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 54:19
Watch 13:00
Vermont Public Specials
Winter car maintenance tips from Vermont Edition
Protect your vehicle from salt, rust and corrosion.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 13:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2025
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
