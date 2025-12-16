Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio

The Champlain Trio brought their signature warmth and artistry to Vermont Public’s Stetson Studio One for our annual Holiday Concert. With beautiful arrangements of beloved holiday pieces, and a backdrop of wintry scenes, they brought the joy, nostalgia, and comfort of the season to our audiences. Recorded live Dec. 11, 2025. Hiromi Fukuda (piano), Letitia Quante (violin) and Emily Taubl (cello).