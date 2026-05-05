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Vermont Public Specials

Kristen Gallagher | Vermont Human

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 2m 20s

In the 1800's there were hundreds of fiber mills across Vermont. Today there are only a handful. Kristen Gallagher's is one of them. Everyone has a story to tell. Vermont Human is a video series that slows down and explores the lives of your neighbors.

Aired: 04/16/26
Extras
Watch 2:00
Vermont Public Specials
Michael MacHarg | Vermont Human
Michael MacHarg crafts world-renowned bagpipes from his shop in South Royalton, Vermont.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 2:00
Watch 44:42
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Governor delivers his 2026 budget address
Watch Gov. Phil Scott deliver his 2026 budget address (recorded live on Jan. 20, 2026).
Episode: S2026 E2 | 44:42
Watch 42:37
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's 2026 State of the State Address
Gov. Phil Scott insists on lawmakers 'keeping our word' on education reform in State of State speech
Episode: S2026 E1 | 42:37
Watch 40:42
Vermont Public Specials
Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio
Our annual Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio live in studio.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 40:42
Watch 26:47
Vermont Public Specials
New England Legends - Legends That Grow
Legends, myths, folklore. - New England is a land of history and mystery.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:47
Watch 56:19
Vermont Public Specials
Fall Gardening in Vermont
Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins host Mikayla Lefrak for annual Fall Gardening Special.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 56:19
Watch 32:09
Vermont Public Specials
UVM Health Network CEO Sunny Eappen on hospital spending
CEO of UVM Health Network discussed coming year with Vermont Edition.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 32:09
Watch 35:24
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill'
As Senate debates the budget, Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill' as guest on VTED.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 35:24
Watch 56:24
Vermont Public Specials
Get in the Garden
Get in the garden with local gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi on a special Vermont Edition epsiode.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 56:24
Watch 15:47
Vermont Public Specials
Vermonters and Quebecers talk border tension
Vermont Edition co-hosts with CBC to discuss U.S and Canada tensions with callers.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 15:47
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  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
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Watch 2:00
Vermont Public Specials
Michael MacHarg | Vermont Human
Michael MacHarg crafts world-renowned bagpipes from his shop in South Royalton, Vermont.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 2:00
Watch 44:42
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Governor delivers his 2026 budget address
Watch Gov. Phil Scott deliver his 2026 budget address (recorded live on Jan. 20, 2026).
Episode: S2026 E2 | 44:42
Watch 42:37
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's 2026 State of the State Address
Gov. Phil Scott insists on lawmakers 'keeping our word' on education reform in State of State speech
Episode: S2026 E1 | 42:37
Watch 40:42
Vermont Public Specials
Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio
Our annual Holiday Concert with the Champlain Trio live in studio.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 40:42
Watch 56:19
Vermont Public Specials
Fall Gardening in Vermont
Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins host Mikayla Lefrak for annual Fall Gardening Special.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 56:19
Watch 26:47
Vermont Public Specials
New England Legends - Legends That Grow
Legends, myths, folklore. - New England is a land of history and mystery.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:47
Watch 32:09
Vermont Public Specials
UVM Health Network CEO Sunny Eappen on hospital spending
CEO of UVM Health Network discussed coming year with Vermont Edition.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 32:09
Watch 35:24
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill'
As Senate debates the budget, Vermont senator Peter Welch hopes 'we kill the bill' as guest on VTED.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 35:24
Watch 56:24
Vermont Public Specials
Get in the Garden
Get in the garden with local gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi on a special Vermont Edition epsiode.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 56:24
Watch 15:47
Vermont Public Specials
Vermonters and Quebecers talk border tension
Vermont Edition co-hosts with CBC to discuss U.S and Canada tensions with callers.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 15:47