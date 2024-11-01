Finding the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house in East Corinth, Vermont

There's been a lot of movies set in Vermont. But most of the time, they're not actually filmed here in part because Vermont doesn't offer tax credits to filmmakers. So when the Beetlejuice crew arrived in 2023, it was a big deal. The film takes place in the fictional town of Winter River, CT, but that didn’t stop the production of the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, to return to East Corinth, VT.