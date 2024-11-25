New England Legends: Ghosts and Witches

Extras
In East Montpelier, modular home manufacturer Huntington Homes uses factory line construction method
Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin reflects on her career in politics and the 2024 election.
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman.