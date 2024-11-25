Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Specials

New England Legends: Ghosts and Witches

Season 2024 Episode 20 | 26m 47s

Explore the history, myths and folklore of the region. In this episode, host Jeff Belanger heads to the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts to look for ghosts, where the mountains hide a dark secret: a haunted train tunnel known as "The Bloody Pit" where over 200 souls were lost during its construction. Then we cross over the border to the Green Mountain State in search of witches

Aired: 11/25/24 | Expires: 11/25/25
Watch 2:32
Vermont Public Specials
How one Vermont company is accelerating the speed of housing construction
In East Montpelier, modular home manufacturer Huntington Homes uses factory line construction method
Episode: S2024 E22 | 2:32
Watch 39:23
Vermont Public Specials
Former VT Governor Kunin on her career and the election
Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin reflects on her career in politics and the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 39:23
Watch 2:11
Vermont Public Specials
Finding the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house in East Corinth, Vermont
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 2:11
Watch 57:00
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont general election debate: US Senate candidates Bernie Sanders and Gerald Malloy
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:00
Watch 7:35
Vermont Public Specials
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Episode: S2024 E17 | 7:35
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 57:30
Watch 2:25
Vermont Public Specials
Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Episode: S2024 E15 | 2:25
Watch 56:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for U.S. House
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 56:30
Watch 2:36
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont's largest taxidermy collection is losing its home
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 2:36
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Republicans for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 57:30
