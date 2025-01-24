Winter car maintenance tips from Vermont Edition

Extras
Governor Scott delivers his budget address to the Vermont General Assembly.
Governor Scotts 2025 inaugural address and oath of office.
Watch some of Vermont's finest folk musicians play at our studio on live taping of Vermont Edittion.
In East Montpelier, modular home manufacturer Huntington Homes uses factory line construction method
Learn about a witch trial in Pownal, Vermont
Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin reflects on her career in politics and the 2024 election.
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2025
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Governor Scott delivers his budget address to the Vermont General Assembly.
Governor Scotts 2025 inaugural address and oath of office.
Watch some of Vermont's finest folk musicians play at our studio on live taping of Vermont Edittion.
Learn about a witch trial in Pownal, Vermont
In East Montpelier, modular home manufacturer Huntington Homes uses factory line construction method
Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin reflects on her career in politics and the 2024 election.
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.