Vermont Public Specials

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's 2025 inaugural address

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 56m 00s

Scott will follow the oath of office with an inaugural address in which he will introduce his priorities to the Legislature. He is expected to begin laying out his approach to overhauling Vermont's public education system and addressing rising property taxes. Recorded live from Montpelier, Vermont Jan. 9, 2025

Aired: 01/08/25
Watch 53:42
Vermont Public Specials
Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet Live on Vermont Edition
Watch some of Vermont's finest folk musicians play at our studio on live taping of Vermont Edittion.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 53:42
Watch 2:32
Vermont Public Specials
How one Vermont company is accelerating the speed of housing construction
In East Montpelier, modular home manufacturer Huntington Homes uses factory line construction method
Episode: S2024 E22 | 2:32
Watch 26:47
Vermont Public Specials
New England Legends: Ghosts and Witches
Learn about a witch trial in Pownal, Vermont
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:47
Watch 39:23
Vermont Public Specials
Former VT Governor Kunin on her career and the election
Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin reflects on her career in politics and the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 39:23
Watch 2:11
Vermont Public Specials
Finding the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house in East Corinth, Vermont
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 2:11
Watch 57:00
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont general election debate: US Senate candidates Bernie Sanders and Gerald Malloy
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:00
Watch 7:35
Vermont Public Specials
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Episode: S2024 E17 | 7:35
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 57:30
Watch 2:25
Vermont Public Specials
Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Episode: S2024 E15 | 2:25
Watch 56:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for U.S. House
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 56:30
