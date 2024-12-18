Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet Live on Vermont Edition

Some of Vermont's finest folk musicians, Seamus Eagan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet, played in front of a live studio audience on Dec. 17, 2024. They brought their instruments along to perform their music and to chat with Mikaela about their inspirations, their love of folk traditions, and the local music scene. Seamus Egan is founder of the Irish-American band Solas,