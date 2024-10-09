Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Specials

2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for Lieutenant Governor

Season 2024 Episode 16 | 57m 30s

Incumbent Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, a Progressive-Democrat from Hinesburg, is an organic farmer and former member of the Vermont House and Senate. His challenger is Republican John Rodgers of West Glover, also a former member of the Vermont House and Senate. Rodgers runs a stoneworking and excavation business and hemp and cannabis farm.

Aired: 10/08/24
Extras
Watch 2:25
Vermont Public Specials
Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Episode: S2024 E15 | 2:25
Watch 56:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for U.S. House
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 56:30
Watch 2:36
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont's largest taxidermy collection is losing its home
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 2:36
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Republicans for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 57:30
Watch 57:29
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 57:29
Watch 54:25
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 54:25
Watch 50:51
Vermont Public Specials
Grace Potter performs on Vermont Edition
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 50:51
Watch 7:30
Vermont Public Specials
Montpelier businesses face challenges one year after flood
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 7:30
Watch 55:28
Vermont Public Specials
How can Vermont address its housing crisis? With Jenn White
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 55:28
Watch 57:33
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Total Solar Eclipse LIVE from St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 57:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Watch 2:25
Vermont Public Specials
Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Episode: S2024 E15 | 2:25
Watch 56:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for U.S. House
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 56:30
Watch 2:36
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont's largest taxidermy collection is losing its home
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 2:36
Watch 57:29
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 57:29
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Republicans for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 57:30
Watch 54:25
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 54:25
Watch 50:51
Vermont Public Specials
Grace Potter performs on Vermont Edition
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 50:51
Watch 7:30
Vermont Public Specials
Montpelier businesses face challenges one year after flood
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 7:30
Watch 55:28
Vermont Public Specials
How can Vermont address its housing crisis? With Jenn White
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 55:28
Watch 5:12
Vermont Public Specials
AI Is Changing How Vermont Maps Flood Risks
Can floodplain maps made with AI help protect Vermont from future storms?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 5:12