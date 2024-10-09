2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for Lieutenant Governor

Extras
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman.
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Can floodplain maps made with AI help protect Vermont from future storms?