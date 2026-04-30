E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes

Extras
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.