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This Old House

E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape

Season 47 Episode 22 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor helps demo a wall to expand the primary space. Tom Silva works through interior and exterior wall framing details. Richard Trethewey reviews shared utilities and plumbing layout for the Accessory Dwelling Unit, and a new underground electrical service takes shape. Kevin heads to Atlanta to see how different ADUs are designed and built - some even from former free standing garages.

Aired: 04/29/26 | Expires: 05/14/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
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Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Episode: S47 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
Episode: S47 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Episode: S47 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
Episode: S47 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Episode: S47 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Suburban Victorian | Reduce, Reside, Recycle
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Episode: S47 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Suburban Victorian | Pouring It On
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
Episode: S47 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Suburban Victorian | Needed In Needham
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Episode: S47 E12 | 23:42