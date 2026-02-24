Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 43 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump prepares to deliver the State of the Union address amid falling approval numbers. As Ukraine marks four years of fighting against Russia's invasion, we speak to the European Union's ambassador to the U.S. about the future of the war. Plus, investigations indicate the Justice Department has withheld parts of the Epstein files that name President Trump.

Aired: 02/23/26 | Expires: 03/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge blocks release of Trump documents report
News Wrap: Judge blocks release of a report on Trump's handling of classified documents
Clip: S2026 E42 | 4:59
Watch 2:40
PBS News Hour
Millions blanketed by most snowfall seen in years
Millions on East Coast blanketed by most snowfall some have seen in years
Clip: S2026 E42 | 2:40
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
Killing of cartel leader sparks violence in parts of Mexico
Killing of cartel leader sparks retaliatory violence in parts of Mexico
Clip: S2026 E42 | 4:38
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
The iconic photographs of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games
The iconic photographs of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games
Clip: S2026 E42 | 5:45
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Team USA caps golden run at the Winter Olympics
Team USA caps golden run at the Winter Olympics
Clip: S2026 E42 | 5:09
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Kurdish general on peace with Syria and hopes for the future
Kurdish general on peace deal with Syria and hopes for the future
Clip: S2026 E42 | 6:05
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump losing support
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump losing support from independents
Clip: S2026 E42 | 8:47
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Majority says country worse off than a year ago, poll shows
Most Americans say country worse off than a year ago, new poll shows
Clip: S2026 E42 | 7:32
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
Patel's Olympics trip raises questions about his travel
Olympics trip raises questions about Patel's use of taxpayer dollars
Clip: S2026 E42 | 5:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E41 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E39 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E38 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E35 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E34 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E33 | 57:46