The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood

Extras
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
Cinematographer Bob Poole shares how his passion for elephants shapes his approach to filmmaking.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Shortly after giving birth, a mother and her newborn face a dangerous threat.
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 44
-
Nature Season 43
-
Nature Season 42
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 14
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 9
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 7
-
Nature Season 6
-
Nature Season 5
-
Nature Season 4
-
Nature Season 2
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.