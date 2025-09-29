Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Nature

The Pigeon Hustle

Season 44 Episode 3

Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks, seeing how they adapt to the challenges of city life and thrive alongside people. Narrated by Bobby Moynihan.

Aired: 11/04/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, The Hite Foundation, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s feral pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Preview: S44 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Preview: S44 E1 | 0:30
Watch 21:12
Nature
La nieve y el efecto albedo
Descubre la ciencia de la nieve y su papel vital en nuestros ecosistemas.
Special: 21:12
Watch 32:18
Nature
Escarabajo coprófago: El reciclador del popó
Descubre los asombrosos escarabajos peloteros de las selvas tropicales de Guatemala.
Special: 32:18
Watch 24:23
Nature
Biodiversidad: La imaginación de la Tierra
Explora el asombroso mundo de la biodiversidad.
Special: 24:23
Watch 30:02
Nature
Giant Pacific Octopus: 8 arms and 9 brains
Explore the mysterious world of the Giant Pacific Octopus with marine biologist René Carbajal.
Special: 30:02
Watch 34:48
Nature
Pulpo Gigante del Pacifico: 8 brazos y 9 cerebros
Explora el misterioso mundo del Pulpo Gigante del Pacífico.
Special: 34:48
Watch 34:11
Nature
Fitoplancton bioluminiscente de Puerto Rico
Sumérgete en las aguas brillantes de Puerto Rico.
Special: 34:11
Watch 32:54
Nature
Titanoboa: The largest snake that ever lived
Discover the secrets of the Titanoboa - the largest snake to ever live.
Special: 32:54
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1
Watch 53:48
Nature
Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Episode: S43 E13 | 53:48
Watch 54:02
Nature
Salvation | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Episode: S43 E12 | 54:02
Watch 54:03
Nature
Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Episode: S43 E11 | 54:03
Watch 54:03
Nature
Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Episode: S43 E10 | 54:03
Watch 52:29
Nature
Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Episode: S43 E9 | 52:29
Watch 52:51
Nature
Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Episode: S43 E8 | 52:51
Watch 53:33
Nature
Outlanders | Big Cats, Small World
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Episode: S43 E7 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Landlords | Big Cats, Small World
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Episode: S43 E6 | 53:33