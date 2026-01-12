Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Nature

Freshwater | Parenthood

Season 44 Episode 7

Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes. A frog dad scales giant Amazonian trees with tadpoles on his back, while an elephant mom must choose between the safety of her baby and the quest for water and food.

Aired: 02/10/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 14:47
Nature
Bat Vax | WILD HOPE
As a deadly fungus devastates North America’s bats, scientists are testing new ways to save them.
Special: 14:47
Watch 16:28
Nature
Rhino Ops | WILD HOPE
For decades, rhinos have been the face of poaching.
Special: 16:28
Watch 5:06
Nature
Inside “Jaguar Beach”: Filming Costa Rica's Wildlife
Cameraman and producer Filipe DeAndrade shares the challenges and triumphs behind “Jaguar Beach.”
Clip: S44 E4 | 5:06
Latest Episodes
Nature
Grasslands | Parenthood
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Episode: S44 E6
Watch 53:24
Nature
Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:33
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Episode: S44 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:38
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2 | 53:38
Watch 53:41
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1 | 53:41
Watch 53:48
Nature
Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Episode: S43 E13 | 53:48
Watch 54:02
Nature
Salvation | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Episode: S43 E12 | 54:02
Watch 54:03
Nature
Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Episode: S43 E11 | 54:03
Watch 54:03
Nature
Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Episode: S43 E10 | 54:03