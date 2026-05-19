Melissa Pasanen of Seven Days prepares us for picnic season

Every month or so, the team from Seven Days fills us in on food and beverage news from around our region. Food and drink editor Melissa Pasanen stopped by to talk about their latest feature on picnic provisions. Highlights include the new Elmore Store; Bondville Bodega in Bondville, Winhall; the Green Cat in Weston; and the Main Stop in Alburgh.

Pasanen also shared insight into her recent feature on Pomykala Farm in Grand Isle, known for its asparagus and their late matriarch, Jane, who mentored many young farmers.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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