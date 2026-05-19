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Vermont Edition

Melissa Pasanen of Seven Days prepares us for picnic season

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Every month or so, the team from Seven Days fills us in on food and beverage news from around our region. Food and drink editor Melissa Pasanen stopped by to talk about their latest feature on picnic provisions. Highlights include the new Elmore Store; Bondville Bodega in Bondville, Winhall; the Green Cat in Weston; and the Main Stop in Alburgh.

Pasanen also shared insight into her recent feature on Pomykala Farm in Grand Isle, known for its asparagus and their late matriarch, Jane, who mentored many young farmers.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionSeven DaysFood & Wine
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion