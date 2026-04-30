Vermont CSAs take on food insecurity and health disparities

As the weather warms, farmers in our region are filling up their customer lists for their annual CSAs.

Today we hear from two local organizations working to increase access to healthy, locally grown food through community supported agriculture. Gabby Boyston is the Boyson is the food access manager at the Intervale Center in Burlington, and Grace Woroch is the community health manager at Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.

Plus, Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman talks through struggles and opportunities facing food co-ops in the region.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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