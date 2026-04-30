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Vermont Edition

Vermont CSAs take on food insecurity and health disparities

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Maeve FairfaxJon Ehrens
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT

As the weather warms, farmers in our region are filling up their customer lists for their annual CSAs.

Today we hear from two local organizations working to increase access to healthy, locally grown food through community supported agriculture. Gabby Boyston is the Boyson is the food access manager at the Intervale Center in Burlington, and Grace Woroch is the community health manager at Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.

Plus, Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman talks through struggles and opportunities facing food co-ops in the region.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Local NewsFood and AgricultureVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
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Maeve Fairfax
Maeve joined Vermont Public in January of 2026 as Production Intern for Vermont Edition. Her prior journalism experience comes from working for the University of Vermont Community News Service as an Environmental Reporter and Radio Journalism Intern. She is learning to produce live radio shows and will also make feature stories for Vermont Public this spring. She's a senior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Reporting and Documentary Storytelling.
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Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens