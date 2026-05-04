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Vermont Edition

Higher taxes on richest Vermonters won't happen this year, but the debate continues

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT

At both the state and federal level, there's growing momentum behind the progressive idea of new taxes on the richest Americans. Democrats in Montpelier recently revived the idea of raising taxes on high-income earners, but the effort was not successful.

Vermont Public's Peter Hirschfeld shared details on what was being proposed, why it wasn't able to happen this year and why the issue is sure to bubble up in future legislative sessions.

Joining us to discuss both sides were Rep. Edward "Teddy" Waszazak, a Democrat from Barre City who advocated for the tax, and Vermont tax commissioner Bill Shouldice, appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2025. We also heard from reporter Chris Lisinski of the CommonWealth Beacon for insight into a wealth tax enacted in Massachusetts.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition TaxesProperty TaxesThe Vermont EconomyBusiness
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens