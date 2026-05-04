Higher taxes on richest Vermonters won't happen this year, but the debate continues

At both the state and federal level, there's growing momentum behind the progressive idea of new taxes on the richest Americans. Democrats in Montpelier recently revived the idea of raising taxes on high-income earners, but the effort was not successful.

Vermont Public's Peter Hirschfeld shared details on what was being proposed, why it wasn't able to happen this year and why the issue is sure to bubble up in future legislative sessions.

Joining us to discuss both sides were Rep. Edward "Teddy" Waszazak, a Democrat from Barre City who advocated for the tax, and Vermont tax commissioner Bill Shouldice, appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2025. We also heard from reporter Chris Lisinski of the CommonWealth Beacon for insight into a wealth tax enacted in Massachusetts.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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