Spring peepers, salamanders and other amphibious signs of spring

The sound of spring peepers tells us warmer weather is on its way. As the frogs ribbit, spotted salamanders crawl across roads to find mating spots, while turtles and snakes bask in the sun.

Herpetologist Jim Andrews from Salisbury coordinates the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas . He joins Vermont Edition for our annual hour on reptiles and amphibians to offer advice on how to observe and protect our slithery, slimy friends. We also hear the sounds of some iconic spring species.

Vermonters can contribute their own amphibian and reptile sightings to the Atlas here . The Atlas is on the lookout for species reports in several places in particular:



Photos, reports, or sounds of spring peepers in Andover, Avery’s Gore, Glastonbury, St. Albans City and Stratton

Photos of spotted salamanders or their egg masses in Barre City, Essex Junction, North Hero and St. Albans City

Photos or reports of red-backed salamanders from: Barton, Glover, Newport and Sheffield

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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