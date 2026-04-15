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Vermont Edition

Spring peepers, salamanders and other amphibious signs of spring

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT

The sound of spring peepers tells us warmer weather is on its way. As the frogs ribbit, spotted salamanders crawl across roads to find mating spots, while turtles and snakes bask in the sun.

Herpetologist Jim Andrews from Salisbury coordinates the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. He joins Vermont Edition for our annual hour on reptiles and amphibians to offer advice on how to observe and protect our slithery, slimy friends. We also hear the sounds of some iconic spring species.

Vermonters can contribute their own amphibian and reptile sightings to the Atlas here. The Atlas is on the lookout for species reports in several places in particular:

  • Photos, reports, or sounds of spring peepers in Andover, Avery’s Gore, Glastonbury, St. Albans City and Stratton
  • Photos of spotted salamanders or their egg masses in Barre City, Essex Junction, North Hero and St. Albans City
  • Photos or reports of red-backed salamanders from: Barton, Glover, Newport and Sheffield

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsClimate & EnvironmentAnimals
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
See stories by Aleah Papes