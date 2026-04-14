How Vermont can protect its dark skies

This week is International Dark Sky Week, a global effort to celebrate the night sky and reduce light pollution. Improving the quality of the lighting we use at night could have a range of positive impacts, including supporting wildlife, cutting down on energy usage, and improving our own health.

The organization DarkSky International works to protect the night-time environment. The chapter lead for Vermont, Jon McCann, shares information about the benefits of natural darkness as well as upcoming local events.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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