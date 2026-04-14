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Vermont Edition

How Vermont can protect its dark skies

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT

This week is International Dark Sky Week, a global effort to celebrate the night sky and reduce light pollution. Improving the quality of the lighting we use at night could have a range of positive impacts, including supporting wildlife, cutting down on energy usage, and improving our own health.

The organization DarkSky International works to protect the night-time environment. The chapter lead for Vermont, Jon McCann, shares information about the benefits of natural darkness as well as upcoming local events.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition EnviromentSpaceWeatherVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens