Contra dancing, through the eyes and ears of callers

Contra dancing has deep roots in New England. But it's also still evolving, from an increased emphasis on gender inclusivity to new styles of dance.

Two well-known local callers help us explore the ever-changing culture of contra. Luke Donforth and Mary Wesley are both Burlington-based, but they call dances all across the region. Welsey is also the director of education and media at Vermont Folklife.

This episode also includes recordings of a recent contra dance at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.

Interested in learning more about contra or trying it out for the first time? Check out one of these upcoming local dances, or find more information through the Country Dance and Song Society or trycontra.com.

Upcoming area dances



Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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