Contra dancing, through the eyes and ears of callers
Contra dancing has deep roots in New England. But it's also still evolving, from an increased emphasis on gender inclusivity to new styles of dance.
Two well-known local callers help us explore the ever-changing culture of contra. Luke Donforth and Mary Wesley are both Burlington-based, but they call dances all across the region. Welsey is also the director of education and media at Vermont Folklife.
This episode also includes recordings of a recent contra dance at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.
Interested in learning more about contra or trying it out for the first time? Check out one of these upcoming local dances, or find more information through the Country Dance and Song Society or trycontra.com.
Upcoming area dances
- Cabot - 2nd Fridays – next dance April 10th – average 30 dancers
- Cornwall - 2nd Saturdays – next dance April 11th – average 40 dancers
- Norwich - 2nd Saturdays – next dance April 11th – average 90 dancers
- Montpelier family dance – 2nd Sundays – next dance April 12th – average 30 dancers
- Brattleboro contra dance – 2nd Sundays – next dance April 12th - average 30 dancers
- Montpelier - 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays – next dance April 18th – average 170 dancers
- Burlington QCC - 4th Fridays – next dance April 24th – average 100 dancers
- Young Tradition Festival Community Dance Party - Friday, May 8 in Burlington
- UVM - monthly during the school year – next dance April 25th – average 130 dancers
- St. Johnsbury - 4th Sundays – next dance April 26th – averages 50 dancers
- Montreal, Quebec – next dance Sunday April 12th – average 50 dancers
- Montreal, April 17-19 dance weekend – 170 dancers, space available
- Sutton, Quebec - last Sunday of the month – next dance April 26th – just started
Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
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