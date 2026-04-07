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Vermont Edition

Contra dancing, through the eyes and ears of callers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Maeve Fairfax
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Enthusiastic dancers gathered on Apr. 4, 2026, for a contra dance at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.
Maeve Fairfax
/
Vermont Public
Enthusiastic dancers gathered on Apr. 4, 2026, for a contra dance at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.

Contra dancing has deep roots in New England. But it's also still evolving, from an increased emphasis on gender inclusivity to new styles of dance.

Two well-known local callers help us explore the ever-changing culture of contra. Luke Donforth and Mary Wesley are both Burlington-based, but they call dances all across the region. Welsey is also the director of education and media at Vermont Folklife.

This episode also includes recordings of a recent contra dance at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.

Interested in learning more about contra or trying it out for the first time? Check out one of these upcoming local dances, or find more information through the Country Dance and Song Society or trycontra.com.

Upcoming area dances

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsArts & CultureMusicDance
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Maeve Fairfax
Maeve joined Vermont Public in January of 2026 as Production Intern for Vermont Edition. Her prior journalism experience comes from working for the University of Vermont Community News Service as an Environmental Reporter and Radio Journalism Intern. She is learning to produce live radio shows and will also make feature stories for Vermont Public this spring. She's a senior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Reporting and Documentary Storytelling.
See stories by Maeve Fairfax