Vermont Edition

Musical traditions from around the globe converge in All the Rivers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:47 PM EST

Six languages. Ten countries. Countless musical traditions. One home — Vermont. A musical ensemble brings musicians from across the globe together.

We’re joined by members of All the Rivers for a live performance and discussion of the diverse musical journeys that brought them together. Hear from the group’s founder and guitarist Avi Salloway. We’ll also chat with Dr. Jules Wetchi, founder of a Congolese Catholic choir that now sings with the group, percussionist Assane Coly of Senegal, and guitarist and singer Cintia Lovo Arias, who was born in Colombia and grew up in the U.S.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition MusicImmigration
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
