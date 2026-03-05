Musical traditions from around the globe converge in All the Rivers

Six languages. Ten countries. Countless musical traditions. One home — Vermont. A musical ensemble brings musicians from across the globe together.

We’re joined by members of All the Rivers for a live performance and discussion of the diverse musical journeys that brought them together. Hear from the group’s founder and guitarist Avi Salloway. We’ll also chat with Dr. Jules Wetchi, founder of a Congolese Catholic choir that now sings with the group, percussionist Assane Coly of Senegal, and guitarist and singer Cintia Lovo Arias, who was born in Colombia and grew up in the U.S.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

