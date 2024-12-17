Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Live music and conversation with folk musicians Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST

We were joined today by some of Vermont's finest folk musicians, Seamus Eagan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet, in front of a live studio audience of Vermont Public members and supporters. They brought their instruments along to perform their music and to chat with Mikaela about their inspirations, their love of folk traditions, and the local music scene.

Seamus Egan is an internationally acclaimed Irish folk musician based in Vermont. He’s the founder of the Irish-American band Solas, and is well known as one of the leading composers and interpreters of the tradition.

Moira Smiley is a Bristol-based folk musician and composer. She has recorded and performed with the indie-pop band the Tune Yards, and her new album out this year is called "The Rhizome Project."

Yann Falquet is a Brattleboro-based guitarist who specializes in Québécois traditional music.

Upcoming performances:
Moira Smiley, Dec. 22 at the Old Round Church, Richmond VT
Seamus Egan and Solas, Feb. 28th at The Barre Opera House

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition MusicVideoLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens