Live music and conversation with folk musicians Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet

We were joined today by some of Vermont's finest folk musicians, Seamus Eagan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet, in front of a live studio audience of Vermont Public members and supporters. They brought their instruments along to perform their music and to chat with Mikaela about their inspirations, their love of folk traditions, and the local music scene.

Seamus Egan is an internationally acclaimed Irish folk musician based in Vermont. He’s the founder of the Irish-American band Solas, and is well known as one of the leading composers and interpreters of the tradition.

Moira Smiley is a Bristol-based folk musician and composer. She has recorded and performed with the indie-pop band the Tune Yards, and her new album out this year is called "The Rhizome Project."

Yann Falquet is a Brattleboro-based guitarist who specializes in Québécois traditional music.

Upcoming performances:

Moira Smiley, Dec. 22 at the Old Round Church, Richmond VT

Seamus Egan and Solas, Feb. 28th at The Barre Opera House

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

