Musician Grace Potter wants to spark Vermonters' creativity

In July, the Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak in Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One for a performance and interview in front of a live audience. They discussed the Grand Point North music festival, which Potter founded, her new arts foundation, and her own creative upbringing and growth. Watch a video of the interview and performance here.

Potter grew up in an artistic community in Vermont's Mad River Valley. She's released four studio albums with her former band, the Nocturnals, and five solo albums. She's also lent her soulful, bluesy voice to many a high-profile duet, like the hit single "You and Tequila" with Kenny Chesney.

This episode was originally broadcast on July 24th, 2024 and rebroadcast on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at noon and Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

