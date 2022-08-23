Musician Noah Kahan performs 'Stick Season' and dishes on TikTok stardom

Noah Kahan has hit a new level of musical success, after his song “Stick Season” went viral on TikTok.

This hour, the Strafford musician will join host Mikaela Lefrak live in studio for an acoustic performance and discussion. We'll ask him how his Vermont roots influence his songwriting and what it's like to watch other people singing his words.

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

