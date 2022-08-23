© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Musician Noah Kahan performs 'Stick Season' and dishes on TikTok stardom

Published August 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
This hour, Noah Kahan plays live in the Vermont Edition studio.

Noah Kahan has hit a new level of musical success, after his song “Stick Season” went viral on TikTok.

This hour, the Strafford musician will join host Mikaela Lefrak live in studio for an acoustic performance and discussion. We'll ask him how his Vermont roots influence his songwriting and what it's like to watch other people singing his words.

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
