Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Local authors on the art of translation

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Mitch Wertlieb
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT

Commonsense House, a new publishing imprint in the Upper Valley, aims to bring more Arabic works to English readers. Its founder, Ezzedine Fishere, is an author himself. He is a Distinguished Fellow at Dartmouth from Egypt who teaches courses on Middle East politics. He discusses the highs and and lows of getting his novels translated into English.

Daisy Rockwell is an award-winning Hindi and Urdu translator based in North Bennington. Her love of languages runs deep, as does her passion for bringing new books to American readers. Her latest translation is Sleep Journeys, a book-length prose poem by the noted Urdu poet Azra Abbas.

Then, Mitch Wertlieb sits down with Westmore writer Ted Page. When he became a grandparent, Page couldn’t find much material that offered advice or reflection on this new stage of life. So, he decided to find out on his own and publish what he learned in Good Grandpa: Stories from the Heart of Grandfatherhood.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition AuthorDartmouthAgingParentingKids & ParentingBooks
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb