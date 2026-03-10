A professional taste tester tells all

Taste is in many ways subjective, but it’s also a learned skill. There is a craft to tasting, and it plays a big role in the food and beverage industry.

Today's guest, Roy Desrochers, is a global sensory expert— what you could call a professional taster. He works with University of Vermont Extension’s northwest crops and soils program, which helps local farmers and manufacturers gain traction in the marketplace. He’s trained thousands of tasters all around the world, including at Borderview Farm in Alburgh.

Roy joins us to tell us about his long career helping major brands develop their best-selling flavors, training others to become finely tuned tasting experts, and about the subtle notes found in Vermont delicacies like maple syrup and milk from grass-fed animals.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

