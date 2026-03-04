Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Media
Vermont Edition

Underhill’s Town Meeting Day brings residents together

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Maeve Fairfax
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:43 PM EST

Another Town Meeting Day has passed us by. Vermont Public's municipal reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman joins Vermont Edition to recap how towns across the state voted on new taxes, school budgets, housing development plans and more.

Plus, Vermont Edition intern Maeve Fairfax brings us voices from Underhill's Town Meeting at Browns River Middle School.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Maeve Fairfax
Maeve joined Vermont Public in January of 2026 as Production Intern for Vermont Edition. Her prior journalism experience comes from working for the University of Vermont Community News Service as an Environmental Reporter and Radio Journalism Intern. She is learning to produce live radio shows and will also make feature stories for Vermont Public this spring. She's a senior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Reporting and Documentary Storytelling.
