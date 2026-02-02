Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The debate in Brattleboro over homeless encampments

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:44 PM EST

During the current cold snap, many Vermonters are able to take comfort in their wood stoves or heating systems. Others aren’t so lucky. A growing number of people without permanent housing are living outside during the depths of winter.

Vermont has had a high rate of homelessness ever since the pandemic — one of the highest rates in the country. The state used to pay a lot of money to house people in motels, but that program was significantly scaled back last year. Some of the money was redirected to shelters that only open on the coldest nights. But when temperatures rise, even by just a few degrees, those shelters close their doors.

In Brattleboro, homeless encampments have been a repeated topic of discussion at select board meetings this winter. Meanwhile, the arts center 69A is working to provide basic services to homeless people in the area. It moved to a new location at the end of last year. Its director, Lisa Marie, has personal experience living in encampments in the Brattleboro area.

We also hear from Charles "Chuck" Keir III, Brattleboro's assistant fire chief and town health officer, Becky Best, director of shelters at Groundworks Collaborative; select board chair Elizabeth McLoughlin and select board member Isaac Evans-Frantz.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
