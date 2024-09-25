Are out-of-staters using VT's motel program?

Vermont is facing a well-documented housing shortage. According to a report released earlier this year by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, the state needs to build between 24,000 and 36,000 new housing units over the next five years to meet demand. At the same time, Vermont has relied on social support programs, such as the motel voucher system, to assist residents who are unable to find or afford permanent housing.

However, evictions are now underway as motels and hotels across the state are downsizing. About 600 households are affected, with no other housing options available. The evictions are a result of Vermont scaling back its emergency motel housing program. The process began last week and will continue in waves, impacting individuals, couples, and families with children.

Carly Berlin, housing and infrastructure reporter for Vermont Public and VTDigger, has analyzed data to understand where people facing homelessness are coming from. Sarah Russell, Burlington’s special assistant to end homelessness and co-chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, outlines the growing needs and how local organizations are managing the surge of displaced households.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

