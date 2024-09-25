Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Are out-of-staters using VT's motel program?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Carly BerlinDaniela Fierro
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT

Vermont is facing a well-documented housing shortage. According to a report released earlier this year by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, the state needs to build between 24,000 and 36,000 new housing units over the next five years to meet demand. At the same time, Vermont has relied on social support programs, such as the motel voucher system, to assist residents who are unable to find or afford permanent housing.

However, evictions are now underway as motels and hotels across the state are downsizing. About 600 households are affected, with no other housing options available. The evictions are a result of Vermont scaling back its emergency motel housing program. The process began last week and will continue in waves, impacting individuals, couples, and families with children.

Carly Berlin, housing and infrastructure reporter for Vermont Public and VTDigger, has analyzed data to understand where people facing homelessness are coming from. Sarah Russell, Burlington’s special assistant to end homelessness and co-chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, outlines the growing needs and how local organizations are managing the surge of displaced households.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Carly Berlin
Carly covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger and is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America.
Daniela Fierro
