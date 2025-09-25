Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Vermont Public's Betty Smith celebrates 50 years in public radio

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
Vermont Public's Betty Smith is celebrating her 50th anniversary of working in public radio.

Betty Smith is known as Vermont Public’s founding mother. She’s been with the station since its very first day, and this year, she celebrates her 50th anniversary in public radio. She’ll tell us stories from the early days of VPR, when they weren’t sure the station would survive, and her thoughts on public media's future.

We received many listener emails about Betty and her impact on Vermont. Here are some of those messages, lightly edited:

A listener named Peter writes, “I bet a lot of people listening to Vermont Public don't know that Betty Smith once rubbed elbows with Janis Joplin...and that Betty herself can bring a house down with her singing voice. Do tell, Betty! Appreciations from a longtime listener near Weathersfield in West Windsor.”

Vic Henningsen, Thetford Center: I have worked with many editors but none better than Betty Smith during fourteen years as a commentator. Supportive, good-humored direct, clear, she made everyone’s writing better. Congratulations, Betty. I miss having you look over my shoulder.

Jacki in Colchester: Before there was VPR, I was visiting D.C. for work and I happened upon NPR and the voice of Susan Stamberg. I was mesmerized. I wrote Susan the first and only fan letter I ever wrote in my life and to my surprise, she replied. In her reply, she told me that Vermont Public Radio was in the works. I wish I had saved that letter. Thank you so much to Betty Smith and all you have done to birth and nurture Vermont Public.

Björn: You asked, ”Maybe you’ve never listened before,” and I’m one of them! Listening online from Sweden right now. I know Betty through her Danish family. ”Aunt Betty” and her husband are legendary gift givers, and I never want to stop listening to her stories when I spend time with her. It’s very easy to understand how she became such a beloved host and colleague. So, biggest best wishes on the jubilee from the other side of the Atlantic!

Lois Eby: I had the pleasure and privilege of working with Betty as a commentator in the 1990s. I hope you will talk about the commentator series, Betty, as that was a great contribution to VPR and our state. Congratulations on your 50 years.

Ian in Colchester: Congratulations, Betty! Ray Dilley was a family friend of ours in Georgia, Vt., in the mid 1970s. I remember their discussions clearly as a child, how the grownups all lauded the programmatic styles of CBC, Voice of America and BBC and wanted an all-inclusive voice for Vermont, for the nation and world to hear and share. That view and its approach has modulated over the decades, and frequencies are sometimes staticky and tuning adrift, but VPR's voice has made Vermont unique and unified. You are Vermont. You are part of my family. You are irreplaceable. Bless you.

We also received an email from Margaret: Betty is my older sister and her commitment to public broadcasting has been an integral part of my life. Betty has been an example of how dedication, determination, commitment and adaptability can lead to a rich life. I am so proud of her lifelong commitment to something that she has been truly passionate about. Congratulations to Vermont Public for having my sister be part of your journey for the past 50 years.

This episode included a Q&A session with University of Vermont professor Paul Bierman and filmmaker Kathy Kascic. Bierman was featured in Kascic's documentary The Memory of Darkness, Light and Ice and UVM's Gund Institute for Environment recently hosted a screening. The film starts streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Xfinity, YouTube and other places on October 14.

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
