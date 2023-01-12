Hall of Famers: Betty Smith, Robert Resnik recognized for contributions to Vermont radio

Vermont Public’s Betty Smith and Robert Resnik have been recognized for their longtime contributions to radio in our state.

“Founding Mother” Betty Smith inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

In December, Betty Smith was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame . Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to broadcasting and their community within the state of Vermont.

Betty was one of the pioneers that brought public radio to our state in 1977 and for that we know her as our “Founding Mother.” She began her career in commercial radio and was among the first women announcers on the air in Vermont. She was at the table when the station was just an idea, a series of meetings and community gatherings.

As our service grew from one signal to a statewide network, Betty has contributed to the work in countless ways. Through a long running commentary series, Betty’s work brought the voices and perspectives of individuals from across the state to the air. Today, as a producer and announcer, you’ll hear her voice on the radio most weekday afternoons and she continues to gather stories from every corner by producing membership testimonials and special projects such as One Small Step .

“Vermont Public offered me the opportunity to make a creative contribution to the community and culture of Vermont,” Betty said. “I'm a born storyteller and this region is rich with stories to tell. Doing the work has been a joy, and having that effort recognized by others in the field is deeply appreciated.”

All The Traditions Host Robert Resnik inducted into Folk DJ Hall of Fame

For more than 25 years, Robert Resnik has hosted the Sunday folk program All The Traditions, bringing listeners a sense of connection with history, community, and the world. He is being honored by Folk Alliance International as one of four 2023 inductees to the Folk Music DJ Hall of Fame, which was established to recognize radio hosts who have made an outstanding contribution to the preservation, promotion, and presentation of folk music, and who have demonstrated and inspired leadership in the broadcast field.

Hooked on music since the 1960s, Robert previously spent many years on-air at WRUV at the University of Vermont. All the Traditions is as eclectic as Robert's musical taste, but is dedicated to promoting music created by people living in Vermont Public’s broadcast area, which includes all of Vermont and parts of New Hampshire, New York, and Quebec. Robert also plays more than 25 instruments, and has performed and recorded CDs with a variety of musical combos for kids and adults.

"I'm astonished and humbled to find myself in the company of some of my radio heroes, including Fiona Richie and Oscar Brand, two previous inductees into the International Folk Alliance Folk DJ Hall of Fame,” Robert said. “I couldn't have done it without the support and help of many of my co-workers and friends at VPR and Vermont Public during the past 26 years, especially Nora Ostrander, Gigi Weisman, and Ty Robertson, all of whom have given many hours helping me to produce All The Traditions!"

Robert was also honored by the Vermont Arts Council last fall, presented with the prestigious Margaret L. (Peggy) Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy.

