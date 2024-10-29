The history and future of Greenland's melting ice sheet

Greenland’s ice sheet holds millions of years of Earth’s history. By drilling down into the ice and learning about the past, we can also learn about the future of our warming planet.

Geologist and UVM professor Paul Bierman is the author of “When the Ice is Gone: What a Greenland Ice Core Reveals About Earth’s Tumultuous History and Perilous Future." We’ll learn about his expeditions to Greenland, his work with UVM graduate students, and a surprising discovery he made while looking through his microscope.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

