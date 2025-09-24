Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

How Trump's policies will affect the future of Vermont's solar industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT

Environmental activists organized a national day of action on Sunday, Sept. 21, to celebrate the power we can generate from the sun. Solar enthusiasts held events all over the country and our region, including a pizza party at a solar-powered tiny house in Chester.

They called it Sun Day. A key objective was to highlight that solar power is now cheaper than the cost of fossil fuels.

The community-level celebrations of Sun Day stand in stark contrast to the Trump Administration's and Republican-controlled Congress's energy policies. Federal income tax credits for residential solar panels will disappear at the end of this year. The EPA has eliminated the Solar for All program, which would have brought $62.5 million into Vermont.

We discuss the impacts to Vermont's solar industry with Seven Days reporter Kevin McCallum — he recently reported on President Trump's attack on renewable energy, as well as the recent approval of a massive new solar farm in Shaftsbury. We also hear from Jarred Cobb, the general manager of Catamount Solar, and Peter Sterling, the executive director of the clean energy trade association Renewable Energy Vermont.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
