Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Bill McKibben extolls solar power in new book

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
A man sits outside in a gray long-sleeve shirt and smiles at the camera
Third Act
/
Courtesy
Bill McKibben was one of the earliest voices to sound the alarm about the climate crisis.

The cost of producing energy from the sun is cheaper than the cost of fossil fuel, but only about 15 percent of our planet’s electricity comes from sun and wind, and only a quarter of all the energy we use is electricity. A new book by Ripton-based author Bill McKibben makes the case for solar power as the cheapest energy source on the planet. As he puts it, it's time bring solar into the mainstream.

McKibben is a contributing writer for the New Yorker magazine, a distinguished scholar at Middlebury College and the founder of the organizations Third Act and 350.org. He was one of the earliest voices to sound the alarm about the climate crisis, and he's written a dozen books on the subject. Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization" comes out on Aug. 19.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionSustainable PowerClimate ChangeClimate & Environment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak