Bill McKibben extolls solar power in new book

The cost of producing energy from the sun is cheaper than the cost of fossil fuel, but only about 15 percent of our planet’s electricity comes from sun and wind, and only a quarter of all the energy we use is electricity. A new book by Ripton-based author Bill McKibben makes the case for solar power as the cheapest energy source on the planet. As he puts it, it's time bring solar into the mainstream.

McKibben is a contributing writer for the New Yorker magazine, a distinguished scholar at Middlebury College and the founder of the organizations Third Act and 350.org. He was one of the earliest voices to sound the alarm about the climate crisis, and he's written a dozen books on the subject. Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization" comes out on Aug. 19.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.