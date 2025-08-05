Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

⚠️ Our Burlington-area TV station, WETK (Channel 33) is off the air for maintenance until 5 p.m. Watch our TV livestream.

Vermont Edition

Why Vermont is 'the frontier of climate change' in the Northeast

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
A shot looking down Main Street in Barre, with store fronts to the left and right and several feet of water on the road.
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
What can other states learn from Vermont's flood mitigation efforts? Pictured: Barre City, one of the hardest hit areas in the July 2023 floods.

In his latest deep dive for the New Yorker magazine, staff writer John Seabrook of South Woodstock asks, "in an age of climate change, how do we cope with floods?." He sees scientists, land use planners and policymakers in Vermont breaking away from tradition, and managing the state's rivers and streams in ways that other states could mimic. Kevin Geiger, a land-use planner with the Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission in Woodstock, shares his thoughts on how the state could better prepare for future flooding.

Plus, Jordan Barry of Seven Days shares the latest food and beverage news from around our region.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionFlooding in VermontSeven DaysFood & Wine
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion