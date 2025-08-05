Why Vermont is 'the frontier of climate change' in the Northeast

In his latest deep dive for the New Yorker magazine, staff writer John Seabrook of South Woodstock asks, "in an age of climate change, how do we cope with floods?." He sees scientists, land use planners and policymakers in Vermont breaking away from tradition, and managing the state's rivers and streams in ways that other states could mimic. Kevin Geiger, a land-use planner with the Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission in Woodstock, shares his thoughts on how the state could better prepare for future flooding.

Plus, Jordan Barry of Seven Days shares the latest food and beverage news from around our region.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

