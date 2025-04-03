Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Updates from our region's athletics and food scenes

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT

Goodbye basketball, hockey and skiing, and hello baseball, softball and lacrosse. Our region's high school and college athletes are gearing up for their spring sports seasons. WCAX sports director Jack Fitzsimmons tells us about this year's big winners in winter sports and highlights promising teams to keep an eye on this spring.

Then, Seven Days food and drink writer Jordan Barry shares news of restaurant openings and closures, and local finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

We also speak with the winner of Vermont's Poetry Out Loud competition, Mapenzi Selemani, of Winooski High School, and 2025 Vermont Teacher of the Year, Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
