Updates from our region's athletics and food scenes

Goodbye basketball, hockey and skiing, and hello baseball, softball and lacrosse. Our region's high school and college athletes are gearing up for their spring sports seasons. WCAX sports director Jack Fitzsimmons tells us about this year's big winners in winter sports and highlights promising teams to keep an eye on this spring.

Then, Seven Days food and drink writer Jordan Barry shares news of restaurant openings and closures, and local finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

We also speak with the winner of Vermont's Poetry Out Loud competition, Mapenzi Selemani, of Winooski High School, and 2025 Vermont Teacher of the Year, Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

