Vermont Edition

Seven Days celebrates its 30th anniversary

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
The 30th birthday issue of Seven Days.
Andrea Laurion
Check out the 30th birthday issue of Seven Days on newsstands now.

The Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Amidst a challenging economic landscape for local news outlets, Seven Days publishes a print paper every week and shares local reporting, obituaries, personal ads and more online. Hear from the paper’s co-founder Paula Routly and deputy publisher Cathy Resmer about their favorite memories from the past 30 years, and what it’ll take to keep the paper going for 30 more.

Plus, Vermont Public music hosts Tad Cautious and DJ Llu tell us about their radio roots and share some of their favorite new songs. If you’re sick of listening to the same couple of albums over and over, they have lots of ideas for diversifying your playlists.

Listeners can tune in to All Ears with Tad Cautious at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Now Playing with DJ Llu at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Andrea Laurion