Seven Days celebrates its 30th anniversary

The Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Amidst a challenging economic landscape for local news outlets, Seven Days publishes a print paper every week and shares local reporting, obituaries, personal ads and more online. Hear from the paper’s co-founder Paula Routly and deputy publisher Cathy Resmer about their favorite memories from the past 30 years, and what it’ll take to keep the paper going for 30 more.

Plus, Vermont Public music hosts Tad Cautious and DJ Llu tell us about their radio roots and share some of their favorite new songs. If you’re sick of listening to the same couple of albums over and over, they have lots of ideas for diversifying your playlists.

Listeners can tune in to All Ears with Tad Cautious at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Now Playing with DJ Llu at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

