How should a city honor its original peoples through public art?

For four decades, a statue dedicated to an Abenaki Chief stood in Burlington's Battery Park. The wooden statue was recently removed due to decay and rot. City officials, regional indigenous leaders, and Burlington residents are now trying deliberating on what will replace the statue. Deciding how to honor a complex part of history is never easy.

Assistant professor of history at Norwich University Zachary Bennett provided insight into the history of Chief Grey Lock and Indigenous history in this region. Daniel G. Nolett, director general of Odanak First Nation, shared his perspective and thoughts on one of the proposed pieces of artwork. We also spoke to Rep. Troy Headrick, a Burlington Independent representing the Chittenden-15 district. In February, he organized a forum at the Statehouse regarding state recognition of Indigenous tribes.

Then; city leaders in Burlington continue to debate how to address illegal activity in public spaces like drug use and sleeping outside. Ahead of a key city council meeting tonight, Seven Days reporter Courtney Lamdin updates us on a proposal to increase police presence in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Vermont Edition also reached out to the chief of the Abenaki Nation at Missisquoi ahead of today’s show, but we did not hear back.

