How should a city honor its original peoples through public art?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT

For four decades, a statue dedicated to an Abenaki Chief stood in Burlington's Battery Park. The wooden statue was recently removed due to decay and rot. City officials, regional indigenous leaders, and Burlington residents are now trying deliberating on what will replace the statue. Deciding how to honor a complex part of history is never easy.

Assistant professor of history at Norwich University Zachary Bennett provided insight into the history of Chief Grey Lock and Indigenous history in this region. Daniel G. Nolett, director general of Odanak First Nation, shared his perspective and thoughts on one of the proposed pieces of artwork. We also spoke to Rep. Troy Headrick, a Burlington Independent representing the Chittenden-15 district. In February, he organized a forum at the Statehouse regarding state recognition of Indigenous tribes.

Then; city leaders in Burlington continue to debate how to address illegal activity in public spaces like drug use and sleeping outside. Ahead of a key city council meeting tonight, Seven Days reporter Courtney Lamdin updates us on a proposal to increase police presence in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Vermont Edition also reached out to the chief of the Abenaki Nation at Missisquoi ahead of today’s show, but we did not hear back.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 25, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
