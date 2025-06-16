Navigating changes and challenges on Burlington's Church Street

In early May, a group of small business owners in Burlington sent an open letter to Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak asking for a series of immediate changes to take place downtown. One of their requests was to move a free lunch program run by Food Not Cops from the Cherry Street Garage to another location. The cosigners of the letter cited a number of reasons for their concerns, including construction that impedes foot traffic, and long-simmering concerns over public safety.

Vermont Edition convened a group of people who are invested in the downtown Burlington to discuss: Lake Champlain Chamber President and CEO Cathy Davis, Peter Hiskes, part of the leadership team at Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street, and Brian Clifford, a volunteer with Food Not Cops. It's an organization associated with the national organization Food Not Bombs that provides free vegan and vegetarian meals to people who are hungry.

Plus, Lisa DeNatale of the Vermont Italian Cultural Association discusses their weekly passeggiata.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

