New historic roadside markers tell Vermont stories worth remembering

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published June 4, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
When you’re driving on Vermont’s roads and highways, every once in a while you’ll come across a green and gold sign. These historic site markers tell the stories of the notable people and events that define our region.

Sussing out which stories to tell — and in only a short paragraph’s worth of words, no less — is a trickier process than the drive-by history nerd might realize. Vermont's historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann explains the process and tells us more about the state's 15 newest site markers.

New historic markers:

  • Revolutionary War hero Col. Seth Warner in Bennington 
  • Lt. Col. Udney Hay of Underhill, Revolutionary War hero and State Legislator 
  • Grand Army of the Republic in Cambridge, recognizing the 1937 designation of VT Route 15 to honor those who fought in the Civil War 
  • Leonard Lord of Swanton, the first Vermonter killed in action during World War I 
  • Prosper Ski Lodge in Woodstock, started in 1936 by farmer Rupert Lewis 
  • Long Trail Lodge in Killington, the 1923 lodge through which the Long Trail once traveled 
  • Burlington Country Club, the only Vermont club by designer Donald J. Ross, and its predecessor, Waubanakee Golf Club 
  • Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, New England’s fastest dirt track 
  • Bag Balm, manufactured in Lyndonville since c. 1908 
  • The Vermont Country Store in Weston, founded by Vrest and Mildred Orton in 1945 
  • Village of Pittsford Mills and covered bridge builder Nichols M. Powers, Pittsford  
  • Newton Academy, Vermont first private boarding academy that became Shoreham High School 
  • The Old Mill of Shaftsbury where the carpenter’s square was produced in 1823 
  • Sylvia and Charity, a same-sex couple in Early America living in Weybridge 
  • Ralph Waldo Ellison, author of Invisible Man, which was penned while he was visiting Fayston 

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
