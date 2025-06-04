New historic roadside markers tell Vermont stories worth remembering

When you’re driving on Vermont’s roads and highways, every once in a while you’ll come across a green and gold sign. These historic site markers tell the stories of the notable people and events that define our region.

Sussing out which stories to tell — and in only a short paragraph’s worth of words, no less — is a trickier process than the drive-by history nerd might realize. Vermont's historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann explains the process and tells us more about the state's 15 newest site markers.

New historic markers:



Revolutionary War hero Col. Seth Warner in Bennington

Lt. Col. Udney Hay of Underhill, Revolutionary War hero and State Legislator

Grand Army of the Republic in Cambridge, recognizing the 1937 designation of VT Route 15 to honor those who fought in the Civil War

Leonard Lord of Swanton, the first Vermonter killed in action during World War I

Prosper Ski Lodge in Woodstock, started in 1936 by farmer Rupert Lewis

Long Trail Lodge in Killington, the 1923 lodge through which the Long Trail once traveled

Burlington Country Club, the only Vermont club by designer Donald J. Ross, and its predecessor, Waubanakee Golf Club

Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, New England’s fastest dirt track

Bag Balm, manufactured in Lyndonville since c. 1908

The Vermont Country Store in Weston, founded by Vrest and Mildred Orton in 1945

Village of Pittsford Mills and covered bridge builder Nichols M. Powers, Pittsford

Newton Academy, Vermont first private boarding academy that became Shoreham High School

The Old Mill of Shaftsbury where the carpenter’s square was produced in 1823

Sylvia and Charity, a same-sex couple in Early America living in Weybridge

Ralph Waldo Ellison, author of Invisible Man, which was penned while he was visiting Fayston

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.