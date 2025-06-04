New historic roadside markers tell Vermont stories worth remembering
When you’re driving on Vermont’s roads and highways, every once in a while you’ll come across a green and gold sign. These historic site markers tell the stories of the notable people and events that define our region.
Sussing out which stories to tell — and in only a short paragraph’s worth of words, no less — is a trickier process than the drive-by history nerd might realize. Vermont's historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann explains the process and tells us more about the state's 15 newest site markers.
New historic markers:
- Revolutionary War hero Col. Seth Warner in Bennington
- Lt. Col. Udney Hay of Underhill, Revolutionary War hero and State Legislator
- Grand Army of the Republic in Cambridge, recognizing the 1937 designation of VT Route 15 to honor those who fought in the Civil War
- Leonard Lord of Swanton, the first Vermonter killed in action during World War I
- Prosper Ski Lodge in Woodstock, started in 1936 by farmer Rupert Lewis
- Long Trail Lodge in Killington, the 1923 lodge through which the Long Trail once traveled
- Burlington Country Club, the only Vermont club by designer Donald J. Ross, and its predecessor, Waubanakee Golf Club
- Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, New England’s fastest dirt track
- Bag Balm, manufactured in Lyndonville since c. 1908
- The Vermont Country Store in Weston, founded by Vrest and Mildred Orton in 1945
- Village of Pittsford Mills and covered bridge builder Nichols M. Powers, Pittsford
- Newton Academy, Vermont first private boarding academy that became Shoreham High School
- The Old Mill of Shaftsbury where the carpenter’s square was produced in 1823
- Sylvia and Charity, a same-sex couple in Early America living in Weybridge
- Ralph Waldo Ellison, author of Invisible Man, which was penned while he was visiting Fayston
Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
