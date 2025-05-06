A new play satirizes Vermont's founding

The story of Vermont's founders like Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold has been told ad nauseum. But Vermont State Representative Conor Casey found something inherently funny about these men and their relationship. So, he wrote a satirical take on the events surrounding Vermont's early history, provocatively titled Founding F***ers: The Story of Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold. It began it's weeks long run at The Greater Boston Stage Company earlier this week and runs until May 18th. Casey sits down with Mitch to talk about why he finds Vermont's founders so funny and how the stage play came together.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

