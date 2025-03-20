From the slopes to main street: How one logo came to represent all of Stowe

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-powered journalism podcast. Every episode begins with a question submitted by our audience. Today, a question from Joe Emery, of Essex:

“What is the history of the Stowe font — why and how is it used for public buildings belonging to the town, as well as private businesses?”

Joe has been seeing the swoopy, stylized version of the word “Stowe” since he was a kid. But lately he’s become more curious about how it came to represent both the private Stowe ski resort as well as these other aspects of town life.

BLS reporter Sabine Poux heads to Stowe to find out.

Sabine Poux: Gondolas, store windows, a covered bridge. Those are just some of the places you’ll see those swooping red letters — an S, bleeding into a T, then an O, W, E. I’d bet you can picture them in your mind’s eye. Or, if you’re driving through Lamoille County right now, while you’re listening to this, you’re probably seeing them with your own eyes.

Joe Emery: I’m a very observant driver, and so I noticed the Stowe sign all over the place.

Sabine Poux: Question-asker Joe Emery has been seeing this stylized version of the word “Stowe” since he was a kid. It’s part of the landscape of the Vermont he knows.

Joe Emery: Being a lifelong Vermonter, even if you don't go to Stowe a ton, I feel like I see that logo all over the place.

Catherine Morrissey / Vermont Public The nearly inescapable logo can be found at the resort, on public buildings and plastered on merch of all shapes and sizes.

Sabine Poux: Today, Joe’s a high school social studies teacher. He lives in Essex. And he still sees the logo around when he’s visiting friends in the Stowe area. But now that he’s an adult, he’s like — hold on a second.

Joe Emery: What caught my eye was seeing the font on the Stowe Police Department or a police cruiser.

Sabine Poux: Joe’s like, huh, it’s sort of weird that this red and white swoopy logo — it represents the private Stowe Mountain ski resort, and it also represents all these other parts of life in the town of Stowe. It’s on the library building, on the “Welcome to Town” signs, on sweatshirts and baseball caps in local stores. It’s kind of uncanny. Like, everything in the town is part of one giant brand or something.

Turns out, it is unusual. No one I talked to for this story could think of other examples in Vermont where a town and a private business share a logo like this. The closest we could think of was Killington, whose town and mountain logos sport similar colors, and are definitely in the same family. But Stowe’s logos? They’re exactly the same.

It’s become something that Joe can’t unsee. It’s been bugging him so much that he came to our question box three different times.

Joe really wants to know:

Joe Emery: What is the history of the Stowe font — why and how is it used for public buildings belonging to the town, as well as private businesses?

BLS Stowe video YouTube

(Door knock)

Sabine Poux: Hi! How are you?

Barbara Baraw: Come on in.

Sabine Poux: The Stowe Historical Society is housed in an old one-room schoolhouse a short walk from downtown.

Sabine Poux: Good to see you.

Barbara Baraw: Good to see you, too.

Sabine Poux: Barbara Baraw is the historical society's president. She lights up when we ask about the logo.

Barbara Baraw: I just would like to express gratitude that you even inquired about it. I mean—

Sabine Poux: It’s interesting.

Barbara Baraw: It's part of my being.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Barbara Baraw feels a real affinity for the Stowe logo. When she arrived in the town, it was only a decade old. She's seen it used in advertising for all manner of local businesses, nonprofits and, of course, the ski resort.

Sabine Poux: Barbara has a soft spot for one of the logo’s letters, in particular. The first one — which starts in a flurry of snowflakes and swoops over the “t.” She knows it as the “Flying S.”

Sabine Poux: What does the “S” mean to you?

Barbara Baraw: Energy. That that is almost like a shush on unbroken snow.

Yeah, and I guess, maybe, it's part of my youth.

Sabine Poux: It's kind of, is it nostalgic a little bit?

Barbara Baraw: Oh, yeah. Oh, for sure. Absolutely. I mean — I've been here more than 50 years.

_

Sabine Poux: Barbara first came to Stowe in the 1960s. By that time, she says, the stylized Stowe logo was a few years old. She got involved with Stowe’s local tourism group. And she says they used the Flying S in their advertisements. So did nonprofits, local businesses and the ski mountain.

Barbara’s like — if you think it’s all over the place now, you should have seen it back then. It was everywhere in those early days.

Barbara Baraw: And it was used, I would say, up until maybe the first part of this century, quite a bit.

Sabine Poux: The logo was designed by an artist named Sascha Maurer who was born in Germany and grew up painting the Bavarian Alps . He moved to the U.S. in the 1920s, and designed posters for the railroads, the U.S. Army and ski resorts around the country — all in his signature colorful, attention-grabbing, art deco style.

Sascha reportedly visited Stowe, and was friends with the resort president. And so with a little help from the resort and an ad agency in New York, he created that iconic S-T-O-W-E whose shape is thought to be modeled after a ski turn, cutting across the mountain.

That’s certainly the motion it evokes for Barbara.

Barbara Baraw: If you look at the top of it, and you go around one part of a turn, and you do another turn, and then the flying snow flakes behind it, you know, that's there.

Barbara Baraw: This is all I could find.

Sabine Poux: Barbara pulls out an old Sascha Maurer poster that says “Ski Stowe Vermont” in bold letters, over a drawing of the trail-speckled mountain. I swear I’ve seen a reprint of one of these in someone’s college dorm.

Catherine Morrissey / Vermont Public A reprint of an old Stowe poster designed by Sasha Mauer.

Barbara says the real things don’t run cheap.

Barbara Baraw: If you go to, I think it’s Art Net, you can spend a whole lot of money on buying one.

Sabine Poux: Early posters like these advertise the ski resort. Barbara also finds an old hotel directory from 1952 sporting a version of Sascha’s design. It seems like almost as soon as it was created, the Flying S started catching on.

Most of the people who were involved back then, including Sascha, are long gone. But Barbara says years ago, Stowe’s newspaper did a big historical retrospective about the logo. That story, and decades-worth of other Stowe Reporter articles — they’re stored in the basement of the library next door.

Rifling through an archive full of old newspapers? Well that just sounds like heaven to Barbara and me.

Barbara Baraw: Yeah, they’ll let us do that. Come along.

Barbara Baraw: (Paper rustling sounds) There it is.

Sabine Poux: Do you remember when this spread came out?

Barbara Baraw: Oh, sure.

Sabine Poux: In July, 2004, the Stowe Reporter did a big spread about the Stowe logo, called “Letter Perfect: The story behind Stowe’s Flying S.” Its pages are plastered with old photos of the Stowe logo around town: at the inn, the golf park, on the old Stowe electric sign, at the police station, like question-asker Joe Emery noticed.

Barbara Baraw: Snowmobile rentals, it’s on that. That no longer is in town.

Sabine Poux: According to the article — the ski resort and the local Stowe tourism group were working as a single entity when the logo came out in the ’50s. So, the resort and other local businesses were encouraged to use the design freely to sell Stowe to the world.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public A 2004 Stowe Reporter article chronicled businesses and organizations around town that used the logo and traced its ownership history.



But eventually, resort leadership started drawing more of a distinction between the resort and the town. And they actually went so far as to trademark the logo. That trademark was filed in the early 1990s, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

Now, the trademark didn’t put a complete kibosh on the logo’s use around town, obviously. But it did mean that it was no longer the free-for-all that Barbara remembers.

In that 2004 article, Stowe employee Mike Colburn told the paper that the company was still getting regular requests from businesses who wanted to use it.

Here’s Barbara, reading from the paper.

Barbara Baraw: “While Colburn's general philosophy remains that the more people who see the logo, the better, he says that the resort tries to preserve the integrity of the logo. … For example, we just turned down a request for a company who wanted to print the logo on silk underwear.”

Sabine Poux: In the years since, there’s been a sort of natural attrition of the logo around town. There don’t seem to be a lot of new businesses who are putting it on their signs or using it in their ads. One business owner I talked to said she wasn’t even sure who she’d have to ask to put it on her sign — so she decided it just wasn’t worth the trouble.

In 2017, Colorado-based Vail bought Stowe Mountain Resort. And when it did, the Stowe logo officially became theirs.

More from Brave Little State: "How has Vail's acquisition of Vermont ski areas impacted locals?"

To this day, there’s no formal agreement between Vail and the town, which still uses the design on its website, on the library building — on its police cruisers.

Joe Emery: I feel like that's totally a Vermont thing, right? A sort of nod and a wink and a handshake deal, and we're gonna all use this to better ourselves as a whole community, which is awesome.

Sabine Poux: That’s Joe Emery again, our eagle-eyed question-asker.

Joe Emery: I would just advocate, I mean, please don't make it any more difficult to use. I think this, like we said, this is a kind of a once in the world, or only really example that comes to mind. So I think, keep that designation as a really unique partnership between the business and the town.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public A collection of vintage winter carnival pins — sporting the "Stowe" logo — at the Stowe Historical Society.

Sabine Poux: If this all just feels like one giant branding campaign, that’s because it was. And all these decades later, it’s fair to say — it worked.

75 years since the Flying S first swooshed onto the scene, it’s just part of the landscape here, for locals and visitors, too.

Sara Tauben: Well, it connotes skiing, the swoosh of course. I wouldn’t change it.

Keri Smotrich: We were just talking about it.

Sabine Poux: You were just talking about it?

Keri Smotrich: We were talking about … it’s very vintage, retro looking and we liked it.

Maggie Hughes: We were just looking at sweatshirts with it (laughter).

Ezra Spring: It’s just so familiar for people that have been here over the years. Because it’s been here so long. … I’ve worked here for 15 years. … I recognize it right away.

Credits

Thanks to Joe Emery, of Essex, for the great question.

This episode was reported by Sabine Poux. It was edited and produced by Josh Crane and Burgess Brown. Our intern is Catherine Morrissey. Angela Evancie is our Executive Producer. Digital support from Sophie Stephens. Theme music by Ty Gibbons; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to Nina Keck, Poppy Gall, Carrie Simmons, Amy Spear, Emily Hurd ,Tommy Gardner, Marina Gisquet, Abby Blackburn, Tim Hayes, Courtney Difiore, Sarah Tauben, Keri Smotrich, Maggie Hughes, Ezra Spring and the folks at the Stowe Free Library.

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public and a proud member of the NPR Network.