Why did Governor Scott pause the electric vehicle mandate?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

Electric vehicles – EVs – don’t emit pollutants into the air. That’s a good thing, if you’re focused on cutting emissions and curbing climate change. But they’re also often more expensive than gas cars, and the charging infrastructure along roads and highways isn’t fully built out yet. Considering these challenges, how do you get people to buy EVs?

In Vermont, the legislature enacted a new regulation in 2022 to end gas-powered car sales by 2035. To do that, manufacturers would have to increase the percentage of EVs for sale in Vermont. State agencies said the strategy led to an uptick in EV ownership.

But then, about three weeks ago, Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott issued an executive order halting enforcement of this law for 19 months. He also said his administration "remains committed to achieving emissions reductions, including vehicle emissions."

We hear more about what's going on in Vermont from freelance journalist Nathaniel Eisen of Colchester, who recently covered the story for Inside Climate News. Vermont's Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, Julie Moore, gives us the state's perspective, and Democratic state Senator Anne Watson explains why she's disappointed in the governor's decision. Plus, Brent Dragon, sales manager for the heavy truck dealership R.R. Charlebois in Milton, tells us about the trucking industry's take on the mandate and the state's decision to put it on hold.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
