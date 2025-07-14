How Trump's travel ban is affecting Vermonters

President Trump’s new travel ban is in effect. For a month now, people from 12 countries have been barred from entering the U.S., including Afghanistan, Burma and Eritrea. Seven other countries are partially banned, and the President has floated the idea of banning several more.

This hour we explore how the travel ban affects refugees, green card holders, international students and others in our region. We talk with Joe Wiah, director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Tracy Dolan, the director of Vermont’s state refugee office, and Kristen Connors, an immigration attorney at Montroll, Oettinger and Barquist in Burlington.

Plus: The Mexican consulate recently set up a mobile location in Brattleboro. Vermont Edition producer Daniela Fierro visited and spoke with a Mexican farmworker living in Vermont amid the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

