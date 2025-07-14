Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How Trump's travel ban is affecting Vermonters

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon EhrensDaniela Fierro
Published July 14, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT

President Trump’s new travel ban is in effect. For a month now, people from 12 countries have been barred from entering the U.S., including Afghanistan, Burma and Eritrea. Seven other countries are partially banned, and the President has floated the idea of banning several more.

This hour we explore how the travel ban affects refugees, green card holders, international students and others in our region. We talk with Joe Wiah, director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Tracy Dolan, the director of Vermont’s state refugee office, and Kristen Connors, an immigration attorney at Montroll, Oettinger and Barquist in Burlington.

Plus: The Mexican consulate recently set up a mobile location in Brattleboro. Vermont Edition producer Daniela Fierro visited and spoke with a Mexican farmworker living in Vermont amid the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
