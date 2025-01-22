How Trump's immigration executive orders will affect Vermont

Executive orders from President Donald Trump fundamentally change immigration and citizenship rules in the U.S. Moves like halting refugee admissions and ending birthright citizenship have many people in our region wondering, what these new rules mean for them, their work, and their families? Today, Brett Stokes, an immigration lawyer at Vermont Law School and Sonali Samarasinghe, a coordinator with the U.S. Committee of Refugees and Immigration help us break down these orders’ goals and whether or not they’re constitutional. The New Hampshire ACLU believes at least one is not – they are suing the President over birthright citizenship. We're joined by their senior staff attorney SangYeob Kim to hear more. Plus: Steven Tendo, A Ugandan asylum-seeker shares how these new rules could affect his legal status and why for him, it’s a matter of life and death.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

