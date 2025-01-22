Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Trump's immigration executive orders will affect Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:02 PM EST

Executive orders from President Donald Trump fundamentally change immigration and citizenship rules in the U.S. Moves like halting refugee admissions and ending birthright citizenship have many people in our region wondering, what these new rules mean for them, their work, and their families? Today, Brett Stokes, an immigration lawyer at Vermont Law School and Sonali Samarasinghe, a coordinator with the U.S. Committee of Refugees and Immigration help us break down these orders’ goals and whether or not they’re constitutional. The New Hampshire ACLU believes at least one is not – they are suing the President over birthright citizenship. We're joined by their senior staff attorney SangYeob Kim to hear more. Plus: Steven Tendo, A Ugandan asylum-seeker shares how these new rules could affect his legal status and why for him, it’s a matter of life and death.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition ImmigrationCustoms & ImmigrationRefugee Resettlement
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
